South African action series, hospital doc series among June streaming highlights

A scene from the series "Trackers" is shown in this undated handout photo. Diamond smugglers, terrorists and a secret government agency formed to stop them are the centrepieces of this six-part action series set amid the gritty city streets and barren landscapes around Cape Town, South Africa. Told from various perspectives of law enforcement and the layers of underworld operatives they're tracking, "Trackers" pulses with tension that unfolds in bursts of suspense. The show was an instant hit in the region, and will likely prove to be equally addictive halfway across the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bell Crave