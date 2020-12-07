NY Philharmonic musicians agree to 4 years of wage cuts

FILE - This May 12, 2020 file photo shows David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, closed during COVID-19 lockdown, in New York. The New York Philharmonic, silenced from performances at Lincoln Center since March by the novel coronavirus pandemic, has agreed to a four-year labor contract with its musicians through Sept. 20, 2024, that retains wage cuts throughout the entire deal. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)