'Kids in the Hall' getting new life on Amazon Prime Video

"The Kids in the Hall" Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald and Scott Thompson arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 31, 2019. "The Kids in the Hall" are returning to the small screen.Amazon Prime Video says it's reviving the groundbreaking Canadian sketch TV show with all of the original cast members for an eight-episode original series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette