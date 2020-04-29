Teen receives scholarship honouring 'The Hate U Give' author

In a photo provided by Belhaven University, aspiring author Imani Skipwith poses for a photo on the Belhaven campus in Jackson, Miss., April 20, 2020. Skipwith is the first recipient of the Angie Thomas Scholarship, which Belhaven created to honor the author of bestselling young-adult novels. Thomas is a 2011 Belhaven graduate who wrote “The Hate U Give” and “On the Come Up,” and she is working on her third novel. Skipwith is graduating from the Mississippi School for the Arts, and she submitted samples of her writing to apply for the scholarship at Belhaven. (David Sprayberry/Belhaven University via AP)