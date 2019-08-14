European opera houses await LA investigation into Domingo

In this Friday, July 12, 2019, photo, Placido Domingo speaks during a news conference about his upcoming show "Giovanna d'Arco" in Madrid, Spain. Eight opera singers and a dancer have told The Associated Press that they were sexually harassed by Domingo, one of the most celebrated and powerful men in opera. The women say the encounters took place over three decades, at venues that included opera companies where he held top managerial positions. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)