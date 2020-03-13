Hot Docs festival scheduled for April now postponed due to COVID-19

TORONTO - Next month's Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in Toronto has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event, which draws in filmmakers from around the world to showcase their docs, was scheduled for April 30-May 10.
Organizers say they remain committed to bringing the films to audiences and are currently investigating ways to do so at a later date.
They say plans are underway to bring together filmmakers, producers and industry decision makers in an online environment and virtually deliver the event's pitch presentations and one-on-one meetings.
Hot Docs features hundreds of films every year with approximately 200,000 people attending, along with thousands of filmmakers and industry delegates from more than 55 countries.
On Friday, Ontario's chief medical officer called for the immediate suspension of gatherings with more than 250 people.
Hot Docs is just one of many cultural events that are going dark during the pandemic.
"While we are deeply disappointed by having to make these announcements, these decisions were made after consultations with major partners, stakeholders, and local public health authorities," said Friday's Hot Docs statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020