Atwood doc 'a love story between Margaret and Graeme,' say filmmakers

Peter Raymont and Nancy Lang, directors/producers of the upcoming documentary "Margaret Atwood: A Word After A Word After A Word Is Power," are photographed in their production company's Toronto offices on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. In summer 2017, documentary makers Nancy Lang and Peter Raymont were asked to do a film on authors/life partners Margaret Atwood and Graeme Gibson before their milestone birthdays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young