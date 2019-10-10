Imagine this: Natalie Merchant honoured with Lennon award

FILE - This Dec. 8, 2018 file photo shows Natalie Merchant performing at Cyndi Lauper's 8th Annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in New York. Merchant is the sixth recipient of the John Lennon Real Love Award, and will headline a tribute concert to the former Beatle in New York on Dec. 6. She's also getting an award from ASCAP this month. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)