Bestselling novelist Dorothea Benton Frank dead at 67

This combination photo of books images released by William Morrow shows novels, from left, "Queen Bee," "Same Beach, Next Year," "The Hurricane Sisters," and "The Last Original Wife," by author Dorothea Benton Frank. Frank, who set such best-sellers as “Sullivan’s Island” in her native South Carolina, died Monday, Sept., 2, 2019, after a brief battle with leukemia. She was 67. (William Morrow via AP)