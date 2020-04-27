Sotheby’s offers benefit auction with Sting, Hillary Clinton

FILE - In this May 12, 2019 file photo, Sting performs at KAABOO Texas in Arlington, Texas. The chance to record a song with Sting is one of the offerings in an online auction presented by famed auction house Sotheby’s using Google Meet video calls. The event will be held May 1-8 and will benefit the International Rescue Committee's efforts to combat COVID-19. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)