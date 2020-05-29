In a NY state of mind, Guetta readies virus relief concert

FILE - This Sept. 22, 2017 file photo shows DJ-producer David Guetta performing at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. When hundreds of artists started singing from their living rooms when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Grammy-winning DJ-producer still wanted to perform in front of a live audience. So the hitmaker set up shop at Icon Brickell in downtown Miami, performing outdoors for 90 minutes as 8,000 locals danced along from their balconies during the feel-good moment last month. Now, he’s launching his second United At Home event at an undisclosed location in New York on Saturday to connect with fans and raise money for health care workers and virus relief efforts. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)