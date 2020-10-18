Romania's Jewish State Theater explores work on Holocaust

Names of victims scroll on a mesh at the Jewish State Theatre as actresses perform wearing face masks for protection against COVID-19 infection, during the rehearsals for premiere of the "The Beautiful Days of My Youth" play, based on the diary of Romanian Jewish Holocaust survivor Ana Novac, in Bucharest, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Maia Morgenstern, second from left, head of the Jewish State Theater and a Romanian Jewish actress best known for playing Mary in Mel Gibson's controversial 2004 movie "The Passion of the Christ," described the play's staging in an interview with The Associated Press as an "all-feminine project." (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)