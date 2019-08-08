Broken ankle didn't stop Nova Scotia director from making Lizzo's 'Tempo' video

Musician Lizzo is shown in a handout photo. Andy Hines wasn't going to let a broken ankle prevent him from filming a music video for Lizzo, featuring Missy Elliott.The director from Avondale, N.S., says he tripped on a camera dolly track and broke his left ankle "quite badly" on set before cameras rolled in Atlanta for Lizzo's buzzy new "Tempo" video, in which she and Elliott are performing in a diner parking lot filled with twerking dancers and bouncing lowrider cars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Andy Hines MANDATORY CREDIT