MARRIED ONLY MINUTES, TEXAS NEWLYWEDS KILLED IN CRASH
ORANGE, Texas (AP) — Police say a Texas newlywed couple still wearing tuxedo and wedding dress were killed in a crash with a truck as their vehicle tried to exit the driveway of the Justice of the Peace.
Orange, Texas, police say 19-year-old Harley Morgan and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux were pronounced dead at the scene Friday by the same judge who married them.
They were hit by a truck towing a trailer carrying a tractor. The force was so great that witnesses said the car flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch.
The mother of the groom, LaShawna Morgan, told the Beaumont Enterprise, "They hadn't even been married for five minutes."
Families of the couple were following them and witnessed the crash.
LaShawna Morgan said: "I had to sit there and watch my two babies die."
BRITISH AIRPORTS TO INTRODUCE 3D SCREENING FOR CARRY-ON BAGS
LONDON (AP) — Putting small containers of liquids in plastic bags could soon be a thing of the past for airline passengers in Britain after the government announced plans to introduce 3D screening equipment for carry-on luggage at all major airports.
Britain’s Transport Secretary said that the new technology will improve security and could also mean "an end to passengers having to use plastic bags or rationing what they take away with them."
The screeners already are being used in trials at London's Heathrow Airport and they will progressively be rolled out to other British airports.
Heathrow’s CEO says the technology "will transform the passenger experience, making air travel simple, streamlined and more secure through the U.K.'s only hub airport."
TOURIST MAY HAVE BROUGHT MEASLES TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Public health officials say people who visited Disneyland and other Southern California tourist spots last week may have been exposed to measles.
Officials say a teenage girl from New Zealand had the highly contagious disease and may have spread it during her visit — although so far no related cases have been reported.
The girl arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on August 11th, stayed at an Anaheim hotel, visited Disneyland, the Disney California Adventure Park, Universal Studios, the Chinese Theatre and Madame Tussauds in Hollywood and the Santa Monica Pier before flying home Aug. 15.
Health officials say it can take up to 21 days after exposure for symptoms to appear.
Measles cases are rising around the world. New Zealand health officials say they're dealing with the worst outbreak there in two decades.
BOOKS NOT BETS: NEVADA CASINO HOTEL TO SERVE AS COLLEGE DORM
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials at the University of Nevada, Reno knew it was a bit of a gamble when they agreed to lease a downtown Reno casino hotel tower for a year and turn it into a college dormitory.
They expected some criticism but had less than six weeks to find rooms for 1,300 students after a July 5 gas explosion shut down their two biggest residence halls.
But with fall classes beginning Monday, school officials say there's been less pushback than anticipated to the unorthodox arrangement with Eldorado Resorts' Circus Circus, a half-mile from the main campus.
As of Friday, only 19 students remained on the list requesting reassignment from what's now called "Wolf Pack Tower."
Thirty of the 89 students who originally wanted out have changed their minds. About 40 have requested transfers in, and the list is growing.
WAGS AND WEEDS: INVASIVE PLANTS MEET MATCH IN DETECTION DOGS
TUXEDO, N.Y. (AP) — The latest weapon in the fight against invasive species is the sniffing power of dogs trained to find noxious weeds before they flower and spread seeds.
The non-profit New York-New Jersey Trail Conference has trained a Labrador retriever named Dia to find Scotch broom plants in two state parks 50 miles north of New York City. The invasive shrub is widespread in the Pacific Northwest but new to New York, and land managers hope to eradicate it before it gets established.
Detection dogs have long been used to sniff out drugs, explosives and disaster survivors. Now there's a growing number being trained to find targeted invasive plants so conservationists can uproot them.
Montana-based Working Dogs for Conservation is training dogs to find invasive insects and mussels as well as plants.
AUTHOR RAY BRADBURY HONORED WITH ILLINOIS HOMETOWN STATUE
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago-area hometown of the late famed science fiction writer Ray Bradbury marked his birthday with the dedication of a statue in his honour.
The 12-foot-tall stainless steel statue outside the Waukegan Public Library depicts Bradbury astride a rocket ship while holding a book. The (Lake County) News-Sun reports artist Zachary Oxman told those at Thursday's ceremony that the statue tells the story of a man "beaming with unbridled imagination, curiosity and surprise,"
Bradbury was born in Waukegan in 1920 and often spoke of the hours he spent at the city's library before his family moved to Los Angeles when he was a teenager. He died in 2012. He wrote hundreds of works, including "Fahrenheit 451" and "The Martian Chronicles."
The $125,000 project was financed primarily through donations.
COUNTRIES AGREE TO PROTECT ENDANGERED SHARKS AND RAYS
GENEVA (AP) — Countries have agreed to protect more than a dozen shark species at risk of extinction, in a move aimed at conserving some of the ocean's most awe-inspiring creatures who have themselves become prey to commercial fishing and the Chinese appetite for shark fin soup.
Three proposals covering the international trade of 18 types of mako sharks, wedgefishes and guitarfishes each passed with a needed two-thirds majority in a committee of the World Wildlife Conference known as CITES on Sunday.
The move isn't final but is a key sign before an official decision at its plenary this week.
Conservationists applauded and exchanged hugs after the tallies. Opponents included China, Iceland, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand. The U.S. voted against the mako shark measure, but supported the other two.
LAWMAKERS CONSIDER LICENSING VEGAS-AREA HANGOVER TREATMENTS
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Medical businesses offering intravenous treatments to people with party-hard hangovers on the Las Vegas Strip could face regulation from local officials concerned about the chance of mistakes.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that with about a dozen IV-therapy businesses now catering to dehydrated tourists, officials are drafting an ordinance to require providers to get a business license with Clark County Commission approval.
A Commissioner cited the potential for spreading diseases like hepatitis, calling the focus on giving IV fluids to hungover tourists a disaster waiting to happen.
Dr. Jason Burke, a board-certified anesthesiologist who started the pioneering IV-therapy business Hangover Heaven in 2012, told commissioners he'd like to see the industry regulated.
