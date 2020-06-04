Journalists wage legal fights after facing protest attacks

Associated Press videojournalist Robert Bumsted reminds a police officer that the press are considered “essential workers" and are allowed to be on the streets despite a curfew, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. New York City police officers surrounded, shoved and yelled expletives at two Associated Press journalists covering protests in the latest aggression against members of the media during a week of unrest around the country. Portions of the incident were captured on video by Bumsted, who was working with photographer Wong Maye-E to document the protests in lower Manhattan over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)