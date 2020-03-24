Gaga says wrong time for 'Chromatica;' Rock Hall reschedules

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lady Gaga has shelved her forthcoming album “Chromatica” for now, saying it's not the right time amid a global fight with the coronavirus. Gaga said Tuesday on her social media pages that while art can help heal, she just doesn't feel the time is right for the record, which was set to be released April 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)