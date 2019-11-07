Robbie Robertson looks backward and forward with film, music

FILE - This Sept. 5, 2019 file photo shows Robbie Robertson at a press conference for "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Robertson has a new album "Sinematic," has scored the upcoming Martin Scorcese film “The Irishman,” is writing a second volume of his memoir “Testimony” and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Band’s self-titled album with a new box set. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)