NYT columnist Charles Blow writing 'Black Power Manifesto'

This 2010 photo shows New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, who is working on a book “The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto.” The book will be published in February, Harper announced Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Blow will combine political history and personal reflections for a “race book” he felt compelled to take on amid the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matters protests. Blow, 49, has been a Times Op-Ed columnist since 2008. He is also the author of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” a memoir released in 2014. (The New York Times via AP)