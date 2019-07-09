Michigan governor OKs highway honour for Aretha Franklin

FILE - In this June 15, 2004 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin sings the national anthem before the start of game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers in Auburn Hills, Mich. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Monday, July, 8, 2019, honoring the late Queen of Soul with a highway designation. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)