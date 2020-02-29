Romo remains with CBS after agreeing to long-term contract

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension. CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said that the network and Romo have agreed to a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)