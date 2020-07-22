Nick Cordero cabaret album set for September to honour late Canadian performer

Actor Nick Cordero attends the after party for the opening night of "Bullets Over Broadway" in New York on April 10, 2014. A live album recording of a cabaret show from late Canadian stage star Nick Cordero will hit shelves in September.Broadway Records says it will release "Nick Cordero: Live Your Life" on Sept. 17 — what would have been his 42nd birthday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File