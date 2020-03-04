Trebek reaches 1-year mark in cancer fight with hope, candour

FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek marked his one-year battle against pancreatic cancer with candor about how hard it’s been and a vow to keep going. “I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There have been some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days,” the longtime “Jeopardy!” host said in a video message posted online Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He’s joked with friends that “the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will,” Trebek said. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)