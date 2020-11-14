NEW YORK - A New York man has been arrested in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis last month. New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura was arrested Saturday afternoon. The 67-year-old Moranis is known for his roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids.” He was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked. Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis and knock him to the ground. It wasn’t known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.
Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis
