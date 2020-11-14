Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis

FILE - In this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis is shown at an unknown location. A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on a sidewalk near New York‚Äôs Central Park. Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident and did so on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK - A New York man has been arrested in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis last month. New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura was arrested Saturday afternoon. The 67-year-old Moranis is known for his roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids.” He was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked. Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis and knock him to the ground. It wasn’t known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.

