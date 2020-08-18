Gov. Andrew Cuomo book on COVID-19 response out in October

This cover image released by Crown shows "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic" by Andrew Cuomo. The New York governor has gained a national following through his management of the coronavirus pandemic. Now he's writing a book that looks back on his experiences. It includes leadership advice and a close look at his relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump. Crown announced Thursday that Cuomo’s “American Crisis” will be released Oct. 13. (Crown via AP)