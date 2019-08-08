Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA

FILE - In this March 16, 2017 file photo, actor Danny Trejo arrives at the TAO, Beauty and Essex, Avenue and Luchini Los Angeles grand opening. Trejo played a real-life hero Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side and, with the help of another bystander, a young woman, they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage. Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the "Spy Kids" series. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)