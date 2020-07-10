Jada and Will Smith address relationship in ‘Table Talk’

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2019 file photo, Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and her husband Will Smith attend the premiere of "Gemini Man" in Los Angeles. Pinkett Smith has admitted to having a relationship with musician August Alsina when she and her husband were separated. In a conversation on her series "Red Table Talk," she said she was reluctantly discussing Alsina's comments because of the public speculation they provoked. Will Smith appeared on the show to discuss the chapter in their lives. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File)