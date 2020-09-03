From Venice, a plea to reopen movie theatres shut by virus

Actress Tilda Swinton, right, talks to festival director Alberto Barbera, center, and the Venice Biennale's president Roberto Cicutto on the red carpet for the movie 'The human voice' during the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival at the Venice Lido, Italy, Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020. The Venice Film Festival goes from Sept. 2 through Sept. 12. Italy was among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and the festival will serve as a celebration of its re-opening and a sign that the film world, largely on pause since March, is coming back as well. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)