John Legend: 'Voice' taped until end of April, live in May

FILE - This March 5, 2020 file photo shows John Legend performing at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. The spreading coronavirus might have canceled several touring performances from A-list musical artists, but those acts have found a new venue to sing: their living rooms. Legend, Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink, John Mayer, Keith Urban and more have held virtual concerts from their homes as the world continues to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)