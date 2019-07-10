CBC targets young adults with new Gem slate including 'Warigami,' 'Utopia Falls'

Wendy (Emily Piggford) and her brother VIncent (Kai Bradbury) are pictured in a scene from the new series Warigami in an undated photo provided July 10, 2019. The CBC is reaching out to young adults in a way it hasn't been able to before. With a new slate of young-adult programming announced for its Gem streaming service Wednesday, the public broadcaster says it can now specifically cater to viewers aged 13 to 24 and offer them a broad array of stories and diverse voices from up-and-coming creators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, CBC