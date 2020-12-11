Award-winning SKorean director Kim Ki-duk dies in Latvia

FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, Chairman of jury Kim Ki-duk speaks during the opening ceremony of the 41st Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia. South Korean director Kim Ki-duk who won the top award at the Venice Film Festival in 2012 and later faced allegations of trying to force an actress into shooting off-script sexual scenes while making another movie, has died in Latvia. He was 59. The Baltic News Service said Kim passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 after falling ill with Covid-19. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, file)