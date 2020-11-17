Weinstein accusers endorse Manhattan DA candidate Lucy Lang

Actress Jessica Mann, second from right, arrives to testify in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in New York. A group of women, including Mann, who said they were victimized by Weinstein, endorsed former prosecutor Lucy Lang on Tuesday, Nov. 17 to replace the Manhattan district attorney who put the movie mogul behind bars. Mann's days of grueling testimony helped lead to Weinstein's conviction. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)