Kitty Scott named chief curator of National Gallery of Canada

OTTAWA - The National Gallery of Canada has named Kitty Scott as its new deputy director and chief curator.
Scott will return to the Ottawa museum, where she served as contemporary art curator from 2000 to 2006, to assume her new role on Jan. 6.
Director and CEO Sasha Suda says Scott is the first woman to permanently hold the chief curator position.
Scott boasts 25 years of experience at art institutions in Canada and abroad, most recently working at the Art Gallery of Ontario.
Previously, the National Gallery's deputy director and chief curator position was held by Paul Lang, who left in March 2018 to work in Strasbourg, France. Ann Thomas served as interim chief curator.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.
