ABC to offer a live staging of musical 'Young Frankenstein'

FILE - This Jan. 15, 2008 file photo shows Mel Brooks posing with the CD of the Broadway performance sound track of "Young Frankenstein" in New York. ABC will follow up its successful live staging of “The Little Mermaid” with a live monster musical — “Young Frankenstein.” The network said Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, it will air “Young Frankenstein Live!,” the stage version of Mel Brooks' 1974 film classic. The cast and air date were not revealed. (AP Photo/Rick Maiman, File)