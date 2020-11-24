A 'Black Parade' Grammys: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. McCartney scored his 79th Grammy nominations this year — as an art director. The former Beatle is nominated for best boxed or special limited edition package for the collector's edition of his 10th solo album, “Flaming Pie." He's listed as one of the art directors on the project, and shares his nomination with Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith and James Musgrave. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, FILE)