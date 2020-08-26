`Comedy in Color' audiobook coming out Sept. 29

This cover image released by Simon & Schuster Audio shows cover art for "Laugh Out Loud Presents Comedy in Color, Volume 1, Hosted by Lil Rel." The comedy audiobook, which goes on sale on Sept. 29, features comedy by Aida Rodriguez, Chris Distefano, Gina Yashere, Godfrey, Joel Kim Booster, Nate Bargatze and others. (Simon & Schuster Audio via AP)