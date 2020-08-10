The always intimate Theatre for One goes online

FILE - Lynn Nottage presents a performance by the cast of "Sweat" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017, in New York. Nottage is one of eight writers contributing new works to "Theatre for One," a portable theater that has now gone online where one audience member sees one short play performed by a single actor. In response to both the COVID-19 crisis and the Black Lives Matter movement, the company will feature microplays all written and directed by Black, indigenous and women of color.(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)