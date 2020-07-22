Canadian warships give 'Greyhound' authentic touch thanks to Ont. naval consultant

Naval consultant Gordon Laco, right, works with Stephen Graham, centre, on the set of "Greyhound," in this undated handout photo. From script to sea, there are many Canadian connections to Apple TV Plus's new Second World War drama "Greyhound." Gordon Laco of Midland, Ont., was the film's naval consultant and incorporated several homegrown elements into the story, which stars Tom Hanks and is set in winter 1942 during the Battle of the Atlantic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Apple TV Plus, Niko Tavernise