Netflix woos Japan with new original series about a reporter

In this photo released by Netflix, Kaata Sakamoto, left, director of its content acquisition, and filmmaker Shinsuke Sato attend a livestream held from the Netflix Tokyo office on Sept. 7, 2020. After five years in Japan, Netflix now has 5 million households that have signed with the video-streaming service. The coronavirus pandemic, which has people staying home, has helped. But that number is still a fraction of Netflix's 193 million global paid members, and just 10% of Japan, where old-fashioned TV remains popular. Sato directs a live-action adaptation of cult manga, “Alice in Borderland” for Netflix. (Netflix via AP)