Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' again delays big summer release

FILE - In this May 12, 2018, file photo, director Christopher Nolan poses during a photo call at the 71st international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Warner Bros. announced late Thursday, June 25, that it is delaying the release of Nolan’s sci-fi thriller “Tenet” from July 31 until Aug. 12, a date the studio says will give it more flexibility to get the film in theaters despite uncertainty caused by a surge in coronavirus cases in certain locales. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)