Choir! Choir! Choir! to stage drop-in concert at U.S.-Mexico border

Singalong Collective "Choir Choir Choir!" performs Tragically Hip songs to Hip fans gathered in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square to pay tribute to the band's late singer Gord Downie, on October 24, 2017. The Canadian choral cover group Choir! Choir! Choir! plans to stage a concert at the United States-Mexico border on Sunday. A post on ticketing site Eventbrite says singers of all levels can participate in the show, which will take place in two locations at the same time -- at Border Field State Park in San Diego, Calif., and in the Mexican border town of Tijuana. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young