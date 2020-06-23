CBC vows to step up diversity hiring, retention and promotion goals

The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019. The CBC says it's accelerating efforts to meet diverse hiring, retention and promotion goals after its Yukon Morning radio show host lambasted the broadcaster for its failings live on-air. The public broadcaster says that by 2021–22, it wants half of all new hires for executive and senior management positions to be Indigenous people, visible minorities, or people with disabilities. It also plans to double retention and promotion rates for people from these three groups. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin