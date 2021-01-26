"It was nail-biting but we did it": Canadian shows didn't let COVID derail production

Bridgette Murphy, 2nd Assistant, 'B' Camera slates the next scene on location in Toronto for production of the third season of "Coroner" in this undated handout photo. While some shows affected by pandemic lockdowns last March were able to resume production in the summer and air in the fall, many were held up by restrictions, a lack of COVID-19 insurance, and the development of expensive and extensive health and safety protocols with officials and unions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CBC, Ramona Diaconescu