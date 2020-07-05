Theatre star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after months of complications from COVID-19

FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, actor Nick Cordero, left, and Amanda Kloots attend the premiere of "Going in Style" in New York. Tony Award-nominated actor Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41. Cordero died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than 90 days in the hospital, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)