Charles Yu novel, Malcolm X bio win National Book Awards

This combination photo shows book cover images for Charles Yu's “Interior Chinatown,” a satirical, cinematic novel written in the form of a screenplay, left, and " “The Dead Are Arising:The Life of Malcolm X," a biography by Tamara Payne and her late father Les Payne. The novel and biography won National Book Awards for fiction and non-fiction respectively. (Pantheon via AP, left, and Liveright via AP)