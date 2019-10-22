Taika Waititi exec. producing Danis Goulet's Ontario-shot Indigenous sci-fi thriller

Writer-director-actor Taika Waititi poses for a portrait to promote his film, "Jojo Rabbit," at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Oscar-nominated director Taika Waititi has been announced as an executive producer on an upcoming Indigenous sci-fi thriller from Saskatchewan-born Cree/Metis filmmaker Danis Goulet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris Pizzello/Invision