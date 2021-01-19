From Gaga to Garth, Miranda to Moreno: Celebs join inaugural

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Garth Brooks performs "Dive Bar" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Brooks, who joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)