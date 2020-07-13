Library of Congress to honour author Colson Whitehead

FILE - In this June 20, 2017, file photo, novelist Colson Whitehead speaks to fans after discussing his Pulitzer prize-winning book "The Underground Railroad" at the English-language bookstore Shakespeare and Company in Paris. Already this year's recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and the Orwell Prize for political fiction, Whitehead is now being honored by the Library Congress. On Monday, July 13, the library announced that he had won the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)