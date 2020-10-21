Trump rape accuser arrives to court for oral arguments

President Donald Trump speaks on the environment at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum in Jupiter, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to take over the president's defense in a defamation lawsuit from a woman who accused him of rape, and federal lawyers asked a court Tuesday to allow a legal move that could put the American people on the hook for any money she might be awarded. Columnist E. Jean Carroll is suing the president for comments he made denying her rape allegations in 2019, saying his comments, including that she was ‚Äútotally lying‚Äù to sell a memoir, besmirched her character and harmed her career. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)