Canadian broadcasters to air 'Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble' special

Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour show called Courage at the Videotron Centre, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Quebec City. Major Canadian broadcasters are coming together for star-studded, multi-platform benefit in support of frontline workers fighting COVID-19 across Canada.Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Media, and Rogers Sports & Media have partnered for "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble," which will air on English and French services on Sunday evening (at 7 p.m. across all markets/7:30 p.m. NT). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot