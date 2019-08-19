WOMAN THOUGHT SHE HAD KIDNEY STONES, GIVES BIRTH TO TRIPLETS
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota woman who recently gave birth to triplets says she didn't find out about her pregnancy until she went to the hospital with what she thought were kidney stones.
KOTA-TV reports Dannette Giltz gave birth to the healthy triplets on Aug. 10.
Giltz says that despite having two other children, she did not know she was 34 weeks pregnant. She says that when she started having pains, she thought it was from kidney stones, which she has had before. Doctors told her she was actually in labour — with multiple babies.
The triplets were born within four minutes. Each weighed about 4 pounds. The babies' names are Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.
DUANE ALLMAN’S GUITAR `LAYLA’ SELLS FOR $1.25 MILLION
(Information in the following story is from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com)
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Fans of Duane Allman in Macon, Georgia, say they didn't expect the late musician's old guitar to sell for $1.25 million at a recent auction.
The Telegraph reports that the gold-topped guitar is the one Allman played in the hit song "Layla."
Until recently, the guitar affectionately called "Layla" had been on display at the Allman Brothers Band museum at The Big House in Macon.
Museum Director Richard Brent says the man who bought the guitar at the auction is an out-of-town collector who wishes to remain anonymous.
Brent says the buyer has agreed to share the instrument with the museum during certain times. That means it will be coming back to the museum in late November.
OBAMA’S HIGH SCHOOL JERSEY SELLS FOR $120,000
DALLAS (AP) — A basketball jersey believed to have been worn by former President Barack Obama while he was at a Honolulu prep school has sold at auction for $120,000.
Heritage Auctions says the jersey sold Saturday night in Dallas to a collector of American and sports artifacts who didn't wish to be identified.
The jersey was offered by Peter Noble, who was three years behind Obama at Punahou School. Noble, now 55 and living in Seattle, said the jersey was destined for the trash when he picked it up. Years later he saw an old photo of Obama wearing a No. 23 jersey while at school.
The auction house says details on the shirt match the one Obama is photographed wearing.
Noble says a portion of the sale will go to the school.
